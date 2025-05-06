 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18366039 Edited 6 May 2025 – 23:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Info

With this update the game becomes more instructions and finally interactive tutorials.
We will add more tutorials and help with upcoming updates but this is now a really good basis to help for new players or if you forget any function for an item.

You will find Question marks on the map and also for a lot items there are already interactive tutorials. Just focus any item and on left screen at help inputs, if you see hold "H" you can start an interactive tutorial, only for this item.

Added

■ Added interactive tutorial "spawn" on map

■ Added instruction "workshop" on map
■ Added instruction "scrapyard" on map
■ Added instruction "vehiclestore" on map
■ Added instruction "claim" on map
■ Added instruction "gasstation" on map
■ Added instruction "goldsale" on map
■ Added instruction "mainstore" on map

■ Added instructions for how to use "highbanker"
■ Added instructions for how to use "smeltingfurnace01"
■ Added instructions for how to use "smeltingfurnace02"
■ Added instructions for how to use "washingplant01"
■ Added instructions for how to use "washingplant02"
■ Added instructions for how to use "worklight"
■ Added instructions for how to use "waterfilter"

■ Added interactive tutorial for how to use "beacon"
■ Added interactive tutorial for how to use "bottle"
■ Added interactive tutorial for how to use "electricgenerator"
■ Added interactive tutorial for how to use "goldpan"
■ Added interactive tutorial for how to use "goldtable"
■ Added interactive tutorial for how to use "labeler"
■ Added interactive tutorial for how to use "metaldetector"
■ Added interactive tutorial for how to use "safe"
■ Added interactive tutorial for how to use "shovel"
■ Added interactive tutorial for how to use "waterpump"
■ Added interactive tutorial for how to use "weighingscale"
■ Added interactive tutorial for how to use "whiteboard"
■ Added interactive tutorial for how to use "hosecable"

What's planned for Next Updates?

■ Multiplayer Issues
■ Company System
■ Solar Panels
■ Batteries
■ Spliter Water and Electric

Roadmap https://trello.com/b/EC8Gd7iP/roadmap-public-early-access

Discord https://discord.gg/goldhunter

**We look forward to your bug reports, you can create them directly in the game with "F8".

Thank you for your continued support of Gold Hunter ːsteamhappyː**

