Hey Steam Villains!

We know it's been awhile, but we're happy to say: we're BACK with a BIG BAD UPDATE for Castle Doombad Classic! This one is packed full of devious delights, including a brand new trap, new control options, new daily challenge mode, localization into 14 different languages, and much more! Read on for full details:

WICKED NEW FEATURES!:

Castle Doombad is now localized into 14 different languages! You can change the game's language in the settings screen

24 new Reskins, 14 new Spoils, 6 New Baddie Bonuses, and 10 New Nightmares have been added! Find and collect them all!

Daily Login Rewards have also been added! Launch the game for new rewards every day, including unique Spoils! (Your login days don't need to be consecutive!)

Daily Challenges are here! Try your evil hand at daily special gameplay modes like Trap Randomizer, Protect the Doomkin, and many more!

New Trap Added: Return of the Medkin (Medic Doomkin)! Keep your other traps and minions healed with the power of... evil love?

The number keys on the keyboard can now be used as a secondary method for selecting traps from the trap shelf

You can now pan the camera vertically with your mouse scroll wheel! (A sensitivity setting is also available in the settings screen)

CHANGES AND IMPROVEMENTS:

Four fiendish new achievements have been added!

Spoils have now been assigned rarity/quality tiers, designated by the color of their name

You can now view your To-Dooms, Schemes, and Achievements outside of stages. This new pop-up menu is accessible from the “trophy button” located in the top left corner of the screen on the main menus and in the Trap Select Screen.

Main Menu navigation has received numerous updates and improvements, including now allowing access to the Traps and Spoils screens from the main menus

Roguevenge Mode's balance has been re-tuned (AND includes a few new special guest appearances...)

BALANCE ADJUSTMENTS - TRAPS & BADDIE BONUSES:

"Scaling Up" now requires 2 Muahaha Slots, up from 1

"Harvester of Souls" now requires 1 Muahaha Slot, down from 2

"Scaling Up" Baddie Bonus now requires 2 Muahaha Slots, up from 1

"Green Wall" now has the new "Lean Green" Baddie Bonus, replacing "Eerie Feary"

"Bone Throne" now has the new "That Poison" bonus, replacing "Diescount"

"Very Pointy Throne" and "Gold Pointy Crown" both now have the new "So Pointy" bonus, replacing "Scarefying" and "Diescount"

The "Badlantir" Spoil now has the new "Illuminaughty" bonus, replacing "Pyrofancy"

"Baddie Berries Cereal" and "Doomkin Painting" spoils now have the new "Doomy Snacks" Baddie Bonus, replacing "Expiration Date" and "More Roomkin" bonuses

"Cost Control" Baddie Bonus now refunds more screams on use, and requires 2 Muahaha Slots, up from 1

The Laser Shark must now finish chewing before the laser gets charged (the previous behavior was unintentional)

The Wacky Tube Man and the Laser Shark can now be targeted/attacked by normal heroes and not just dismantlers

Doomkins have received a reaction time rework and should now be smarter and more attentive!

We sent the Troopkin back to basic training, and they’ve undergone a big revamp! As a result, Troopkin rebuild rate and scream cost have been greatly reduced. Their attack power and accuracy were also increased.

BALANCE ADJUSTMENTS - HEROES & MISC:

The game's economy has undergone some minor adjustments across the board

Roguevenge Power-Ups are now capped at holding up to 3 max at one time (per powerup type)

Roguevenge Mode now has reduced instances of somewhat unfair spawning behavior (strong heroes entering the castle right next to the princess). Note: we are currently still looking into further improvements and adjustments around this

Roguevenge Mode balance has been updated to be slightly easier in the first two waves, and somewhat more challenging in the later waves

The Commandbro has received a 10% reduction in attack power and health points

BUGFIXES:



Resolved numerous instances of heroes getting stuck and becoming invulnerable, not dying when they should, or falling through the ground. (If you still encounter one of these, please let us know by using the “report an issue” button in the Extras screen)

Fixed several instances of the Treadmill of Doom and The Boot breaking heroes during their transition states

Fixed The Boot being able to kick heroes out of the castle or through walls

Fixed an issue where Manual Traps would sometimes auto-trigger when being placed in the castle

You can now use the Recycling Bin to recycle the desired trap when multiple traps reside on a single tile. Also fixed an issue that prevented the recycling of ceiling traps in front of doors.

Fixed the Recycling Bin button sometimes unintentionally recycling a trap underneath the Recycle button when clicking it

Traps that previously did not show a healthbar when attacked, like the Scream Machine and the Wacky Tube Man, now do show healthbars

Fixed Doomkins sometimes getting stuck and vibrating up and down, when they should've been attacking a hero. Bad Doomkin!!

Fixed several instances of Schemes and To-Dooms not completing properly. Also now preventing some To-Dooms from completing when they shouldn’t.

Fixed Evilstein's starting dialogue not playing at the beginning of new chapters in Classic Mode

Fixed Heebie Jeebies and Eerie Feary Baddie Bonuses not applying their effects correctly

In Roguevenge, fixed not being able to interact with Manual Traps placed in front of Wall Soul Cases

The Spinning Fireball Thingie and the Laser Blaster will no longer have issues after being recycled

In Roguevenge, fixed an issue where the pile of rocks on the first floor sometimes wouldn’t be removed after a basement floor was added, and traps like the Acid Dripper would not pass through it.

Fixed strange behavior resulting from Troopkins attacking heroes on treadmills

Fixed Hunky Knights sometimes taking questionable paths through the castle, especially when carrying the princess or a Decoy Princess. Also fixed them sometimes exiting through walls…

The Laser Shark’s laser beam will no longer sometimes stop short. (The laser also now includes Screen Shake!)

Fixed The Zapper and the Toxic Vent not utilizing its HD textures

In the Spoils Screen, the Baddie Bonus button now correctly lists the number of active bonuses (it was accidentally showing slot count instead of number of bonuses)

In The Spoils Screen, your Baddie Bonus list will no longer display doubled up bonuses that aren’t actually active (like when you duplicate the same Spoil on the floor, wall, or desk)

Fixed infinite loop when the Ninja jumps to leave the Dungeon and Space chapter levels.

Fixed the Spinning Fireball Thingie losing a fireball at max upgrade

Fixed an issue where opening the spoils UI through the chapter select causes the tap to also register on chapter select and break the interactions

The “Flip Trap” button now shows the depletion highlight correctly, rather than being inverted

Fixed duplicated Spoils (like placing the same Spoil in both wall, floor, or desk spots) also duplicating Baddie Bonuses, as this was never intended (and bypassed the Muahaha Slots system). (Baddie Bonuses of the same type can still stack if they are on different Spoil types)