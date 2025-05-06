 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18365915
Update notes

  • Metronome added.

  • Name-able custom keyboard layouts + clone option (clone a custom keyboard layout) + delete layout option, custom layouts will get sorted alphabetically.

  • QWERTY Auto-player improvements - set tempo, and can click to jump to a particular part of the sheet.

  • Random Velocity - under (Settings > QWERTY Velocity), you can randomize the velocity between two values.

  • Additional transpose shortcut - hold TAB and type out "-12" or "3" while TAB is held then it will set the transpose to that value.

  • Sustain Cutoff (Release Time Multiplier) - adjustable in (Settings > Misc Audio).

  • Midi playback - can now adjust the playback speed.

  • Notebeam speed - adjust the notebeam speed (when it rises or falls during playback) under Settings > Theme.

  • Soft & Sostenuto pedal (Settings > Controls)

  • More options for live-recording

  • A lot of bug fixes including video recording fixes.

  • Setting to hide pedal/transpose/metronome.

  • Notepad improvements: keyboard shortcut to go up/down with red line indicators to where the next section is with section numbers. Adjustable scrolling speed.

Thank you for your support as always!

  • TheAlanski@

