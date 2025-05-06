Metronome added.

Name-able custom keyboard layouts + clone option (clone a custom keyboard layout) + delete layout option, custom layouts will get sorted alphabetically.

QWERTY Auto-player improvements - set tempo, and can click to jump to a particular part of the sheet.

Random Velocity - under (Settings > QWERTY Velocity), you can randomize the velocity between two values.

Additional transpose shortcut - hold TAB and type out "-12" or "3" while TAB is held then it will set the transpose to that value.

Sustain Cutoff (Release Time Multiplier) - adjustable in (Settings > Misc Audio).

Midi playback - can now adjust the playback speed.

Notebeam speed - adjust the notebeam speed (when it rises or falls during playback) under Settings > Theme.

Soft & Sostenuto pedal (Settings > Controls)

More options for live-recording

A lot of bug fixes including video recording fixes.

Setting to hide pedal/transpose/metronome.