-
Metronome added.
-
Name-able custom keyboard layouts + clone option (clone a custom keyboard layout) + delete layout option, custom layouts will get sorted alphabetically.
-
QWERTY Auto-player improvements - set tempo, and can click to jump to a particular part of the sheet.
-
Random Velocity - under (Settings > QWERTY Velocity), you can randomize the velocity between two values.
-
Additional transpose shortcut - hold TAB and type out "-12" or "3" while TAB is held then it will set the transpose to that value.
-
Sustain Cutoff (Release Time Multiplier) - adjustable in (Settings > Misc Audio).
-
Midi playback - can now adjust the playback speed.
-
Notebeam speed - adjust the notebeam speed (when it rises or falls during playback) under Settings > Theme.
-
Soft & Sostenuto pedal (Settings > Controls)
-
More options for live-recording
-
A lot of bug fixes including video recording fixes.
-
Setting to hide pedal/transpose/metronome.
-
Notepad improvements: keyboard shortcut to go up/down with red line indicators to where the next section is with section numbers. Adjustable scrolling speed.
Thank you for your support as always!
- TheAlanski@
Changed files in this update