Character content:

Balancing:

Story mode: Shopkeeper level at end of Dawnsbury Days, after defeating The Final Dusk: 6->5.

Encounter (S5E6, S5E7): Lori no longer has the Angelic Mind ability and doesn't refresh spell slots across encounters.

Rules fidelity:

Spells (Needle Darts): Needle Darts now counts as cold iron and as adamantine if you carry cold iron or adamantine on your person.

Feats (Triple Shot): Triple Shot should take 3 actions to use, not 2.

Modding:

Fixed that some modded items, such as Roguelike Mode's wands, duplicated when pulled out of a bag of holding.

Fixed that adventures which only included V3 encounters didn't appear as having the Custom encounters and Custom adventure paths tags.

Added the option to add tags for specific types of character content: Ancestry, Background, Class, Feats, Items, Spells.

Audio:

User interface:

Story mode: You can now proceed directly to The Profane Barrier from the end of Dawnsbury Days. If you don't own The Profane Barrier, you can instead click to open the Steam Store page for The Profane Barrier.

User interface: Runes on items are now ordered in a fixed order of (1) potency rune; (2) striking or resilient rune; (3) property runes; (4) special materials; (5) stored items.

User interface: If you have a very large number of characters in your library (20+), they're now displayed in a prettier way.

Classes (Cleric): The ability score page now warns you're a cleric, you have Charisma 10 or less and you aren't playing with the remastered divine font.

Bugfixes:

Archetypes (Cleric, Champion, Oracle): Gaining domain spells across archetypes didn't work properly.

Archetypes (Oracle): Divine Access didn't work for the Oracle archetype.

Archetypes (Oracle): Divine Acumen didn't work for the Oracle archetype.

Archetypes (Psychic + Magus): Fixed that you could Spellstrike with an amped cantrip even if you didn't have focus points left. This crashed the rules engine.

Character creation: Fixed that you couldn't update some choices, such as fighter weapon mastery group, on characters made in an earlier version of Dawnsbury Days.

Deities (The Blooming Flower): Fixed that you didn't get favored weapon (training, and later expertise and critical specialization) also for composite shortbow.

Deities (The Unbreakable Friendship): Fixed that you didn't get favored weapon benefits (training, and later expertise and critical specialization) also for wooden shields and for sturdy shields.

Encounters (S5E1): Fixed that the game crashed if Anna was dealt enough damage in the opening cutscene to fall unconscious (not possible at level 5, but possible in free encounter mode at lower levels)

Encounters (S5E3): Fixed that the game crashed if Tok'dar was dealt enough damage in the opening cutscene to fall unconscious (not possible at level 5, but possible in free encounter mode at lower levels)

Rules (armor): Fixed that some effects, such as Soothing Words, attempted to dispel resilient armor's item bonus to saving throws, even though it's not a dispellable effect.

Spells (Soothing Words): Fixed that Soothing Words buff didn't expire after 1 round.

Spells: The following 1-action somatic spells incorrectly had the concentrate trait and some of them incorrectly didn't have the manipulate trait: Lay on Hands, Triple Time, Agile Feet, Touch of Undeath, Athletic Rush, Positive Luminance, Touch of the Moon, Tidal Surge, Weapon Surge, Jump, Force Fang, Cascade Countermeasure, Abundant Step, Vision of Weakness, Ancestral Touch, Soul Siphon, Armor of Bones, Life Link, Tempest Touch, Gravity Weapon, Magic Hide, Elemental Toss, Force Bolt

Text: Improved stat block text.