🛠️ Update v0.2 is Live!

We’re excited to roll out Version 0.2, a major update focused on stability, usability, and new gameplay systems. Thank you all for your continued support and feedback — this update wouldn’t be possible without the community!

✅ Fixes

Fixed a bug where bills were not saved after being paid

Resolved supply chain issue where boxes spawned on the wrong pallets after loading

✨ Improvements

Improved Recipe Pin Window — now fully controllable without the tablet

Enhanced Rebranding & Interior Customization Panel for smoother interactions

Save System Overhaul:

🚀 Faster save and load times

🔁 Migrator for legacy saves

📁 Save Slots: Save up to 3 games

💾 Auto Save: Protects your progress from unintended data loss

🆕 New Features

🗨️ Dialog System: Talk with your employees! (Still in development — join our [Discord] to give suggestions!)

🎮 Keyboard Layout Menu: Customize your keybindings for interactions

🧭 New HUD: A fresh, cleaner interface to help you manage your restaurant more effectively

📦Players can now unbox and replace items during the day if the restaurant is closed (previously disabled once the day started)

🔮 Upcoming in v0.3

We’re cooking up something big — literally!

In v0.3, we're completely reworking the kitchen system:

Players will be able to prepare meals

Stock ingredients into dedicated kitchen storage

Build and manage an even more realistic kitchen workflow

Follow us here on Steam and join our for sneak peeks and dev updates as we move toward v0.3!