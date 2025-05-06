 Skip to content

Major 6 May 2025 Build 18365619 Edited 6 May 2025 – 21:52:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Interface Update

  • Renamed app to LookPilot (previously Clearsight).

  • Completely redesigned the GUI to be more modern, intuitive, and streamlined.

  • Removed dependency on Opentrack. Tracking now starts directly within LookPilot.

  • Implemented customizable keybindings for toggling and centering tracking.

  • Added new language support: Arabic, Czech, German, Spanish, French, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Russian, Turkish, Ukrainian, Simplified Chinese.

  • New Feedback Tab: Submit suggestions and bug reports directly from the app. Your feedback is greatly appreciated!

Tracking Update

  • Significantly improved accuracy and stability of head and eye tracking models.

  • Added advanced performance settings:

    • Adjustable tracking FPS limit.

    • GPU acceleration (optional).

  • New presets system: create, save, and switch between tracking configurations.

  • Expanded tracking customization options:

    • Separate smoothness sliders for head and eye tracking.

    • Axis-specific rotation and position mapping.

    • Adjustable eye tracking influence on overall control.

Thanks for your continued support—enjoy LookPilot!
Special thanks to CoolyGoon for valuable feedback and Discord server improvements.

