Interface Update
Renamed app to LookPilot (previously Clearsight).
Completely redesigned the GUI to be more modern, intuitive, and streamlined.
Removed dependency on Opentrack. Tracking now starts directly within LookPilot.
Implemented customizable keybindings for toggling and centering tracking.
Added new language support: Arabic, Czech, German, Spanish, French, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Russian, Turkish, Ukrainian, Simplified Chinese.
New Feedback Tab: Submit suggestions and bug reports directly from the app. Your feedback is greatly appreciated!
Tracking Update
Significantly improved accuracy and stability of head and eye tracking models.
Added advanced performance settings:
Adjustable tracking FPS limit.
GPU acceleration (optional).
New presets system: create, save, and switch between tracking configurations.
Expanded tracking customization options:
Separate smoothness sliders for head and eye tracking.
Axis-specific rotation and position mapping.
Adjustable eye tracking influence on overall control.
Thanks for your continued support—enjoy LookPilot!
Special thanks to CoolyGoon for valuable feedback and Discord server improvements.
