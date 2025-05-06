Major Changes:

Character Names in Subtitles – Story cutscenes now display character names. Spoiler: You might not have noticed, but one of them is Volkov. This is no coincidence...

Toggle Subtitles On/Off – Players can now enable/disable subtitles for the announcer, AI assistant, and story cutscenes.

Controller Layout Selection – Added the option to choose between two preset control schemes (currently, only the dodge button is remapped). Full customization will come in future updates.

Improvements:

Enemy drones now self-destruct when the trial ends.

Changed the text on the "New Game" button and its warning message to be clearer, preventing accidental progress loss. (More substantial changes are planned for the future.)

Updated status effect displays in the Database and weapon stats.

Minor UI/UX fixes across several screens.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an enemy reaction bug where they would counterattack immediately after a parry if the player dodged.

Fixed the "Piercing" weapon mod, which could damage allies.

Adjusted Cutter's behavior at long range.

The "Bomb" status now only damages the affected target and their allies.

The Loader Robot no longer attempts to pull in targets it shouldn't.

Added a healing aura for the Chemist from the "Source" legs.

Fixed the Drone Factory's ragdoll (now correctly shows an explosion).

Added a warning circle when the Chemist is about to explode after a canister hit.

Fixed an issue where Sovereign's head wouldn’t damage agents.