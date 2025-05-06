Major Changes:
-
Controller Layout Selection – Added the option to choose between two preset control schemes (currently, only the dodge button is remapped). Full customization will come in future updates.
-
Toggle Subtitles On/Off – Players can now enable/disable subtitles for the announcer, AI assistant, and story cutscenes.
-
Character Names in Subtitles – Story cutscenes now display character names. Spoiler: You might not have noticed, but one of them is Volkov. This is no coincidence...
Improvements:
-
Minor UI/UX fixes across several screens.
-
Updated status effect displays in the Database and weapon stats.
-
Changed the text on the "New Game" button and its warning message to be clearer, preventing accidental progress loss. (More substantial changes are planned for the future.)
-
Enemy drones now self-destruct when the trial ends.
Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed an enemy reaction bug where they would counterattack immediately after a parry if the player dodged.
-
Fixed the "Piercing" weapon mod, which could damage allies.
-
Adjusted Cutter's behavior at long range.
-
The "Bomb" status now only damages the affected target and their allies.
-
The Loader Robot no longer attempts to pull in targets it shouldn't.
-
Added a healing aura for the Chemist from the "Source" legs.
-
Fixed the Drone Factory's ragdoll (now correctly shows an explosion).
-
Added a warning circle when the Chemist is about to explode after a canister hit.
-
Fixed an issue where Sovereign's head wouldn’t damage agents.
-
Adjusted subtitle timing in the 4th cutscene.
⚠️ Patch changes are not yet available in the Mac version – the update will follow later.
Changed files in this update