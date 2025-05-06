 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18365509 Edited 6 May 2025 – 22:09:08 UTC by Wendy
Major Changes:

  • Controller Layout Selection – Added the option to choose between two preset control schemes (currently, only the dodge button is remapped). Full customization will come in future updates.

  • Toggle Subtitles On/Off – Players can now enable/disable subtitles for the announcer, AI assistant, and story cutscenes.

  • Character Names in Subtitles – Story cutscenes now display character names. Spoiler: You might not have noticed, but one of them is Volkov. This is no coincidence...

Improvements:

  • Minor UI/UX fixes across several screens.

  • Updated status effect displays in the Database and weapon stats.

  • Changed the text on the "New Game" button and its warning message to be clearer, preventing accidental progress loss. (More substantial changes are planned for the future.)

  • Enemy drones now self-destruct when the trial ends.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an enemy reaction bug where they would counterattack immediately after a parry if the player dodged.

  • Fixed the "Piercing" weapon mod, which could damage allies.

  • Adjusted Cutter's behavior at long range.

  • The "Bomb" status now only damages the affected target and their allies.

  • The Loader Robot no longer attempts to pull in targets it shouldn't.

  • Added a healing aura for the Chemist from the "Source" legs.

  • Fixed the Drone Factory's ragdoll (now correctly shows an explosion).

  • Added a warning circle when the Chemist is about to explode after a canister hit.

  • Fixed an issue where Sovereign's head wouldn’t damage agents.

  • Adjusted subtitle timing in the 4th cutscene.

⚠️ Patch changes are not yet available in the Mac version – the update will follow later.

