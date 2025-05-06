Withing schedule, the Syrinx Campaign is now entirely complete! You can now complete the Commissar's operation against the Vastragian Empire, and alongside it we've added additional features and fixes!



Features and Tweaks

Syrinx Campaign complete, mission 4 & 5 added.

Syrinx Mission 1, 2 and 3 have received further polish.

Explosions and War Horns added throughout relevant parts of the game.

Added Defensive Towers and Handgunners, new enemy units appearing through the Syrinx campaign.

Added the ability to command units to move or attack while other units still execute their actions.

Improved unit tokens to display damage the unit has taken at a glance.

Significantly reduced the game's size.

Tutorial's clarity improved.

Can now also use Spacebar to advance dialogue.

UI clarity improved



Bugfixes

Syrinx T2 Heavy Infantry now display the correct sprite.

Now correctly returns to mission select menu instead of main menu after finishing a level.

Imperial Mission 2 sometimes was not properly marked as a Decisive Victory when applicable, this has been fixed.

Fixed improperly placed attack animation on some units.

Clicking dialogue boxes now no longer deselect units.

Fixed Syrinx units sometimes not upgrading properly.

Fixed rare crash caused by restarting missions.

We are also, as stated previously, working on additional content. This is now taking the form of an additional game mode, as well as some one-off missions that will further flesh out the world of Cataclysm Wars.

Look out for more news in the weeks to come!