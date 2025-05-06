MarcZaf's The Final Flame Beta Patch Notes
v. 0.1.3.0
Characters:
Aartha
-
Base END increased from 5 -> 8
-
Base EP decreased from 60 -> 40
-
Energy Blade[Trait] EP gain on hit reduced from 3 -> 2
-
Tree of Yggdrasil[Ultimate] healing reduced from 25% -> 5% Magic Attack
Hitori(Mist)
-
Base Dodge Rate increased from 10% -> 15%
-
Mist Shot[Skill] Fixed Ability scaling. Now fires additional projectiles at random directions. EP Cost reduced from 20 -> 15
-
Rosen
-
Base BRK reduced from 5 -> 4
SoraKohi
- Another Round[Trait] Coffee Beans will only last 4 seconds on the field.
Zurandus
- Base BRK reduced from 7 -> 5
Falucites
Dark Swords[Dark]
-
Now gives 1 POW bonus. EP cost Reduced from 30 -> 26
-
Increased number of hits by 2
Earthquake[Earth]
- Reduced DEF Bonus from 30 -> 20, Now has a 2 STR Penalty
Hailstones[Ice]
- Now applies Break damage. Range reduced from 320 -> 256
Blessing
- Energy Siphon[Ice] Increased Energy restored from [3,6,9] -> [10,20,30]
Dungeon
Mutations have been added.
- After defeating a boss, it will grant 2 buffs to all dungeon mobs.
Golden Snake Emperor
- adjusted Pierce attack hitbox
Rabine, The Rabbit-Wolf Hybrid
-
adjusted Pounce attack hitbox
-
Base HP reduced from 14,000 -> 12,000
-
Increased Regular and Elite mobs' HP scaling.
Follymaker has been added.
Folly will act as a shop for random blessings.
-
A random blessing will approximately cost 2,000 gold.
-
price may vary depending on number of purchases, dungeon level, and whether or not Folly will give a discount.
System
-
Partial Controller support added.
-
Fixed a glitch where the game will only read the system save on start up.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Stormy Spell[Trait] will not cast on specific characters.
Changed files in this update