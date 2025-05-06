 Skip to content

6 May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

MarcZaf's The Final Flame Beta Patch Notes

v. 0.1.3.0

Characters:

Aartha

  • Base END increased from 5 -> 8

  • Base EP decreased from 60 -> 40

  • Energy Blade[Trait] EP gain on hit reduced from 3 -> 2

  • Tree of Yggdrasil[Ultimate] healing reduced from 25% -> 5% Magic Attack

Hitori(Mist)

  • Base Dodge Rate increased from 10% -> 15%

  • Mist Shot[Skill] Fixed Ability scaling. Now fires additional projectiles at random directions. EP Cost reduced from 20 -> 15

  • Rosen

  • Base BRK reduced from 5 -> 4

SoraKohi

  • Another Round[Trait] Coffee Beans will only last 4 seconds on the field.

Zurandus

  • Base BRK reduced from 7 -> 5
Falucites

Dark Swords[Dark]

  • Now gives 1 POW bonus. EP cost Reduced from 30 -> 26

  • Increased number of hits by 2

Earthquake[Earth]

  • Reduced DEF Bonus from 30 -> 20, Now has a 2 STR Penalty

Hailstones[Ice]

  • Now applies Break damage. Range reduced from 320 -> 256
Blessing
  • Energy Siphon[Ice] Increased Energy restored from [3,6,9] -> [10,20,30]
Dungeon

Mutations have been added.

  • After defeating a boss, it will grant 2 buffs to all dungeon mobs.

Golden Snake Emperor

  • adjusted Pierce attack hitbox

Rabine, The Rabbit-Wolf Hybrid

  • adjusted Pounce attack hitbox

  • Base HP reduced from 14,000 -> 12,000

  • Increased Regular and Elite mobs' HP scaling.

Follymaker has been added.
Folly will act as a shop for random blessings.

  • A random blessing will approximately cost 2,000 gold.

  • price may vary depending on number of purchases, dungeon level, and whether or not Folly will give a discount.

System

  • Partial Controller support added.

  • Fixed a glitch where the game will only read the system save on start up.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where Stormy Spell[Trait] will not cast on specific characters.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3715701
