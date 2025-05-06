 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18365088
Update notes via Steam Community

Bricks Over Blocks — Build Update Notes (May 6 2025)
New • End‑of‑Level Score Breakdown
You now get a clean snapshot of every point you gained (and lost) when the win screen pops up.

Positive points

  • Bricks broken: +[score]

  • Hearts captured: +[score]

  • Highest combo: [value]

Penalties

  • Blocks hit: –[score]

  • Balls lost: –[score]

Extra stats (not scored yet, just info)

  • Blocks broken: [count]

  • Player health lost: [count]

  • Hearts dropped and missed: [count]

Tweaks and Fixes

  • Shrunk the slow‑motion trigger on the final brick to cut down on false hits.

  • GameMode now decides whether to spawn the Bat or the Car automatically, so cave levels no longer need a manual Bat drop‑in.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3300511
