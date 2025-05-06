Bricks Over Blocks — Build Update Notes (May 6 2025)
New • End‑of‑Level Score Breakdown
You now get a clean snapshot of every point you gained (and lost) when the win screen pops up.
Positive points
-
Bricks broken: +[score]
-
Hearts captured: +[score]
-
Highest combo: [value]
Penalties
-
Blocks hit: –[score]
-
Balls lost: –[score]
Extra stats (not scored yet, just info)
-
Blocks broken: [count]
-
Player health lost: [count]
-
Hearts dropped and missed: [count]
Tweaks and Fixes
-
Shrunk the slow‑motion trigger on the final brick to cut down on false hits.
-
GameMode now decides whether to spawn the Bat or the Car automatically, so cave levels no longer need a manual Bat drop‑in.
Changed files in this update