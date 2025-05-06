Bricks Over Blocks — Build Update Notes (May 6 2025)

New • End‑of‑Level Score Breakdown

You now get a clean snapshot of every point you gained (and lost) when the win screen pops up.

Positive points

Bricks broken: +[score]

Hearts captured: +[score]

Highest combo: [value]

Penalties

Blocks hit: –[score]

Balls lost: –[score]

Extra stats (not scored yet, just info)

Blocks broken: [count]

Player health lost: [count]

Hearts dropped and missed: [count]

Tweaks and Fixes