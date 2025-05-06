 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 May 2025 Build 18364536 Edited 6 May 2025 – 21:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Brand new metal bar icons for better visibility. Other items are getting this treatment next

  • Steel Mass Driver had its stats differentiated - it's a heavier hitting but short range mass driver now

Fixes

  • Equipment displays now show the serial number of the equipment for faster differentiating

  • Fleet ships deploy in proper formation

  • Moving forward "Redeploy" is the main verbiage to describe soft-resets, with "reset" being a specific action inside a redeploy. Quests, buttons, and dialogues changed to reflect this

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3606222
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link