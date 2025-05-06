Changes
Brand new metal bar icons for better visibility. Other items are getting this treatment next
Steel Mass Driver had its stats differentiated - it's a heavier hitting but short range mass driver now
Fixes
Equipment displays now show the serial number of the equipment for faster differentiating
Fleet ships deploy in proper formation
Moving forward "Redeploy" is the main verbiage to describe soft-resets, with "reset" being a specific action inside a redeploy. Quests, buttons, and dialogues changed to reflect this
