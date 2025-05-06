 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18364526 Edited 6 May 2025 – 21:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
🖌️ Tutorial/Early game

After seeing how most players struggle with the current tutorial, or just finding it outright annoying or overwhelming i decided to scrap it entirely and rework it from scratch.

  • Made an entirely new (and optional) linear tutorial area with the aim is to give new players a better understanding of the game while hopefully not being too overwhelming.

  • Now when choosing to skip the tutorial, players will get straight into the action on day 1.

  • Removed the criteria to repair the radio tower in camp in order to use radios.

The new tutorial area will be further improved with time, this now stands as a basis for how i will present any important mechanic moving forward.

💎 Ruins

  • Fixed a visual bug where traps in ruins would have their collision boxes fully visible.

  • Removed collision on the ladder marking the exit of the ruin, since it could be misinterpreted as something that needed to be climbed in order to exit the ruin.

💻 UI

  • Completely removed the text-block section of the tutorial.

  • Fixed a bug where clients wouldn't have their inventories loading in specifically after the first day.

  • Removed the ability to see how much treasure a ruin contains.

