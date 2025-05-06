🖌️ Tutorial/Early game

After seeing how most players struggle with the current tutorial, or just finding it outright annoying or overwhelming i decided to scrap it entirely and rework it from scratch.

Made an entirely new (and optional) linear tutorial area with the aim is to give new players a better understanding of the game while hopefully not being too overwhelming.

Now when choosing to skip the tutorial, players will get straight into the action on day 1.

Removed the criteria to repair the radio tower in camp in order to use radios.

The new tutorial area will be further improved with time, this now stands as a basis for how i will present any important mechanic moving forward.

💎 Ruins

Fixed a visual bug where traps in ruins would have their collision boxes fully visible.

Removed collision on the ladder marking the exit of the ruin, since it could be misinterpreted as something that needed to be climbed in order to exit the ruin.

💻 UI