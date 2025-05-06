 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 May 2025 Build 18364427 Edited 6 May 2025 – 19:59:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed encyclopedia entries not changing based on story decisions
  • Fixed DLC items not working in custom levels if you don't have the DLC installed
  • Fixed Seer animation issues
  • Fixed Sintho's projectiles circling behind you

Changed files in this update

Vertigo 2 Content Depot 843391
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 3305800 Depot 3305800
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link