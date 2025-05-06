(Note: You will have to opt-in to the "osc-beta" branch if you haven't already. It may take some time for updates to roll out to all users. Try restarting your Steam client if the update is still does not appear.)

VH OSC Beta 3.1 (2025-05-06)

Beta Update Summary:

Release candidate for vh0.7! This beta build fixes a lot of issues and cleans up a lot of small details to get things ready for release.

Overlay Indicators:

Fixed overlay indicator icon placement being incorrect in any aspect ratio other than 16:9

Fixed chatbox overlay indicator not showing up when toggling the handheld rapidly

*Fiddled around with the size and scale to get better pixel scaling. (Moved the trackpad input indicators up slightly to make room for the adjusted scale)

Settings Menu UI:

+Tabs will now be "pulled out" when selected, visually indicating the selected tab

+Added "Reset File" icon, used for the "Reset OSC Config File" button

Fixed bug where pressing the "Go Back" button below the "SteamVR Bindings UI" message would always take you back to the Bindings Menu. Now if you press the "Configure..." button next to "Enable Input Actions" in the General Menu, it will take you back to the correct menu.

Top-level menu buttons on the left side have been moved slightly to the right to make space for the new "pulled out" tab action. Some UI elements have been shifted to prevent overlap.

Optimized file management icons ("Folder" icon and "Reset File" icon) and OSC icons into sprite sheets. Also indexed the colors to take up slightly less memory.

Adjusted orthographic camera size to make pixel scaling less, err... weird.

Window Title Capture:

*Replaced "Focused Window"/"in-focus (on top) window" (which was actually the topmost window in the z-order) with the Foreground Window from the Windows API. This fixes an issue where desktop/window overlay apps (such as the Discord Overlay) would appear as the "in-focus" window instead of the actual window that is receiving input, i.e. the game that you are playing.

Avatar Parameters:

+Added count for the number of disabled parameters to the end of the parameter list if any of them have been disabled

+Added note for advanced users on how to change parameter names if no parameters have been disabled

+Added colors to the parameter list to make different kinds of information more visually distinct

The parameter list will now be greyed out when OSC and/or OSC avatar parameters are disabled

Initialized the value of parameters that previously started as "Undefined"

As a small optimization, parameters that are manually disabled by setting the parameter name to empty ("") or null will no longer be added to the parameter list.

Small optimization where the parameter list text won't get refreshed if the Avatar tab isn't selected

*Fixed issue where the "Handheld_On" parameter wouldn't be updated if OSC was disabled

About:

*Updated copyright year