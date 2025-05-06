Patch 0.1 — Major Changes and News
General Updates:
-
Graphics renderer switched to URP.
-
Added difficulty selection: Easy and Hard.
-
Reworked Inverse Kinematics (IK) system for characters.
-
Added Zoom-In and Zoom-Out camera functionality.
-
Fixed issue with changing language during a session.
-
Adjusted UI layout in main menu and in-level:
-
Redrew main heroines' avatars.
-
Updated the lobby background.
-
Added new settings to the menu.
-
Map Changes:
-
Added ability to collect berries to restore health.
-
New buildings and vegetation added.
-
Introduced NPC (currently in test mode).
-
Time of day changed within the level.
Character Ability Updates:
-
Red Riding Hood:
-
"Shooting Madness": each projectile now hits only one target.
-
"Favorite Trap": can now stun enemies (excluding bosses).
-
-
Alice:
-
"Toxic Tea": deals damage over time in the affected area.
-
"Sharpshooter": arrows pierce through enemies.
-
Shop Overhaul:
-
Items split into "Consumables" and "Artifacts" tabs.
-
Added inventory refresh function.
-
Enforced requirement to purchase consumables.
-
Shop UI completely redesigned.
-
Artifact limit: up to 6 types, each with up to 12 pieces.
-
Full artifact set grants access to Story Shards (enhance stats).
Level-Up System:
-
XP bar removed.
-
New levels granted automatically after each wave.
-
Some Story Shards have been reworked.
Network Fixes:
-
Improved exiting from sessions and lobby.
-
Fixed player death logic (if both host and client die — session ends).
-
Refined teammate rescue mechanic (Right Mouse Button).
-
Enemies now switch targets correctly.
-
Character now displays properly in lobby after switching.
-
Many other minor network improvements.
In Development:
-
Story campaign is in active development, which caused update delays.
-
Story inspired by the vibe of classics like Madagascar, Shrek 2, etc.
-
First chapter of the campaign is coming very soon.
