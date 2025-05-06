 Skip to content

Major 6 May 2025 Build 18364319 Edited 6 May 2025 – 20:32:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 0.1 — Major Changes and News

General Updates:

  • Graphics renderer switched to URP.

  • Added difficulty selection: Easy and Hard.

  • Reworked Inverse Kinematics (IK) system for characters.

  • Added Zoom-In and Zoom-Out camera functionality.

  • Fixed issue with changing language during a session.

  • Adjusted UI layout in main menu and in-level:

    • Redrew main heroines' avatars.

    • Updated the lobby background.

    • Added new settings to the menu.

Map Changes:

  • Added ability to collect berries to restore health.

  • New buildings and vegetation added.

  • Introduced NPC (currently in test mode).

  • Time of day changed within the level.

Character Ability Updates:

  • Red Riding Hood:

    • "Shooting Madness": each projectile now hits only one target.

    • "Favorite Trap": can now stun enemies (excluding bosses).

  • Alice:

    • "Toxic Tea": deals damage over time in the affected area.

    • "Sharpshooter": arrows pierce through enemies.

Shop Overhaul:

  • Items split into "Consumables" and "Artifacts" tabs.

  • Added inventory refresh function.

  • Enforced requirement to purchase consumables.

  • Shop UI completely redesigned.

  • Artifact limit: up to 6 types, each with up to 12 pieces.

  • Full artifact set grants access to Story Shards (enhance stats).

Level-Up System:

  • XP bar removed.

  • New levels granted automatically after each wave.

  • Some Story Shards have been reworked.

Network Fixes:

  • Improved exiting from sessions and lobby.

  • Fixed player death logic (if both host and client die — session ends).

  • Refined teammate rescue mechanic (Right Mouse Button).

  • Enemies now switch targets correctly.

  • Character now displays properly in lobby after switching.

  • Many other minor network improvements.

In Development:

  • Story campaign is in active development, which caused update delays.

  • Story inspired by the vibe of classics like Madagascar, Shrek 2, etc.

  • First chapter of the campaign is coming very soon.

