Sup folks! It's time to DUNK!

Dunk Dunk is now available across PC and Switch, and ready for you to take on the Galaxy Tour or your friends in both couch and Remote Play Together multiplayer madness!

And to celebrate the launch, we're running a competition for one lucky shoe enjoyer to win a pair of one-of-a-kind, custom Dunk Dunk Dunks!

Don't forget you don't just have to have friends around on the couch to play multiplayer in Dunk Dunk! You can use Steam's handy Remote Play Together feature to simulate the experience from the comfort your own homes too, and perhaps best of all, you only need one copy of the game between you to do this!

Get Dunkin' right now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2410590/Dunk_Dunk/

Or, if you're interested in an even more dunktastic deal, why not consider the The Plucky Squire x Dunk Dunk bundle for an extra -10% off?

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/53579/The_Plucky_Squire_x_Dunk_Dunk