Visual enhancements implemented.
Minor issues with in-game tips and certain events addressed.
Reliability of the objective completion system enhanced.
New dialogue options added for characters.
Performance optimizations have been made.
The Sticker screen and related features have been improved
Hotfix v1.0.2 (May 6th, 2025) - Update Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
