6 May 2025 Build 18364105 Edited 6 May 2025 – 20:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Visual enhancements implemented.
Minor issues with in-game tips and certain events addressed.
Reliability of the objective completion system enhanced.
New dialogue options added for characters.
Performance optimizations have been made.
The Sticker screen and related features have been improved

Changed files in this update

Depot 3156531
  • Loading history…
