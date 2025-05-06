Friend Referrals

We've added a new way to earn Gold and Seasonal Achivement Points. Players now have a unique referral code that can be given to new players to enter when creating an account. This links the two accounts, and when the new player earns at least 50,000 XP or purchases our Premium Mastery Track, both players will earn rewards. The new player will earn 2,500 Gold, and the referring player player will earn 500 Gold and 500 Seasonal Achievement Points for their first 10 referrals, and 1000 Gold and 1000 Seasonal Achievement Points for each referral thereafter. View the "Friends" menu in-game to track your referred friends, claim rewards, and get more information.

Trigger Visual Updates

We are continuing to update and improved SolForge Fusion visuals game gameplay. We heard your feedback about our last visual update and have reduced the amount of screen shaking when playing cards. As a next step in improving the game, we've overhauled the way that triggers appear during gameplay. Triggers will now appear above the creature or player that created them. Triggers from destroyed creatures will now appear from the banish pile. Once you'fve selected a trigger to resolve, all other triggers should disappear so that you can view the full board for the selected trigger. We believe this will help clarify where triggers are originating and better communicate what's happening during gameplay.

Bug Fixes