The wait is over—FINAL FURY is officially live in Early Access on Meta Quest and Steam VR!

The gloves are off, the stage is set, and the galaxy’s fiercest fighters are ready to throw down.

With fresh characters, new stages, Arcade unlockables, and cross-platform play, it’s time for YOU to enter the arena.

Early Access Features

🕹️ Arcade Mode: Unlockables + Extras

Battle through three difficulty tiers in Arcade Mode against adaptive AI that learns your moves.

Beat the mode to unlock:

🗡️ Valdan , the infernal swordmaster

🌋 Hellmouth , a volcanic arena of vengeance

🎨 3 color variants per fighter

Old-school reward system? You bet. If you want it, you’ve gotta earn it.

🎸 Meet Diesel: The Metalhead Mauler

Everyone’s favorite intergalactic rockstar cyclops is HERE.

Diesel is a heavy-hitting grappler who plays loud and hits harder.

🎧 Read the Diesel Deep Dive on our blog

🗡️ Valdan: Blademaster of Hellmouth

Archetype: Glass Cannon / Zoner-Duelist Hybrid

Moveset Highlights:

Shadow Slash – Triple projectile with cooldown management

Ancestral Flame – AOE knockdown burst

Stage: Hellmouth – A once-royal palace turned volcanic battleground.

🧠 Full Valdan deep dive coming soon!

🎧 Voice Chat: Talk Your Talk

Smack talk or callouts—cross-platform voice chat is live from day one.

Mic up and make it personal.

🧠 Smarter AI = Better Training

FINAL FURY’s AI doesn’t pull punches. It adapts to your style, forcing you to level up.

Perfect for practice. Deadly in Arcade.

This isn’t just our game—it’s your game, too.

Jump in the community and help shape the future of FINAL FURY:

🔥 Dev updates + behind-the-scenes content

🎮 Community fight nights + tournaments

🗳️ Feature polls + feedback threads

🎥 Content creator support + sharing

