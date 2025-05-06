Here are the latest fixes implemented:

1 - Fixed an issue where the number of lives was not displayed or was displayed outside of the HUD

2 - Lives HUD has been improved by showing the amount of lives remaining with a larger font size.

3 - Fixed an issue where an information from the English tutorial was displayed in Portuguese.

4 - The English tutorial text has been completely revised, correcting some errors and improving overall comprehension.

5 - The Control Setup screen has undergone a major change. The selected button is now displayed as A, B, X, Y and so on, according to the original XBOX controller layout.

6 - Score counting screen transition time improved.

7 - Fixed an issue where the distortion visual effect would not appear when finishing with the bullet time option. This issue only occurred in the first stage of the game.