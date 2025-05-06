Here are the latest fixes implemented:
1 - Fixed an issue where the number of lives was not displayed or was displayed outside of the HUD
2 - Lives HUD has been improved by showing the amount of lives remaining with a larger font size.
3 - Fixed an issue where an information from the English tutorial was displayed in Portuguese.
4 - The English tutorial text has been completely revised, correcting some errors and improving overall comprehension.
5 - The Control Setup screen has undergone a major change. The selected button is now displayed as A, B, X, Y and so on, according to the original XBOX controller layout.
6 - Score counting screen transition time improved.
7 - Fixed an issue where the distortion visual effect would not appear when finishing with the bullet time option. This issue only occurred in the first stage of the game.
Changed files in this update