We’ve been hard at work on a new update based on your feedback — its more backend stuff but makes the AI more aggressive when it comes to building and fielding fleets. It would be great to hear your feedback!
Bug fixes:
Fixed a bug that could cause the UI scale to initialise as too large.
Gameplay:
Rebalanced enemy fleet creation in the campaign, and increased enemy ship commissioning speeds at higher difficulties.
Multiple ships targeting the same submerged submersible will attack different locations.
