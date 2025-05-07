 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18363880 Edited 7 May 2025 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve been hard at work on a new update based on your feedback — its more backend stuff but makes the AI more aggressive when it comes to building and fielding fleets. It would be great to hear your feedback!

Bug fixes:

Fixed a bug that could cause the UI scale to initialise as too large.

Gameplay:

Rebalanced enemy fleet creation in the campaign, and increased enemy ship commissioning speeds at higher difficulties.
Multiple ships targeting the same submerged submersible will attack different locations.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1674831
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 1674832
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link