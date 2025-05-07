We’ve been hard at work on a new update based on your feedback — its more backend stuff but makes the AI more aggressive when it comes to building and fielding fleets. It would be great to hear your feedback!

Bug fixes:

Fixed a bug that could cause the UI scale to initialise as too large.

Gameplay:

Rebalanced enemy fleet creation in the campaign, and increased enemy ship commissioning speeds at higher difficulties.

Multiple ships targeting the same submerged submersible will attack different locations.