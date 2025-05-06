 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18363857
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

With this update, we fixed a bug that caused Korean, Japanese, and Chinese characters to display incorrectly. Additionally, we’ve added the option to manually change the language in the settings. By default, the language will still match your system's settings.

We’ve also added translations for French, Spanish, and Portuguese.
Furthermore, we’ve updated the Unity engine from version 6.0 to 6.1, which should hopefully improve (or at least maintain) performance.

Thank you for your patience, and apologies once again for the issues with the incorrect text display!

Struggle Games Studio

