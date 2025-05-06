 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18363834 Edited 6 May 2025 – 19:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Boodies & Boodettes,

here's a new version of the playtest !

We've fully bugged this version and added some statistics (so we can know which modes you play more)
The last Survival level has been corrected but, hey, you'll never reach this level. 😉
Better sounds for score in survival
Added more bonuses in Paint mode
Hurry up zoom has been corrected (but it's not finished yet)
Random Classic levels are back, (instead of always the same one).
Survival Menus slightly improved (Main and End/Score)

Changed files in this update

