Trade Improvements

Previously, Carlo's limited inventory meant you had to complete a new mission before you could sell more items. With this update, you can now sell as much as you want — Carlo's inventory will simply stack items on top of one another as it fills up. Buyback remains fully supported, even when items are stacked, so you can confidently trade without fear of losing something valuable. Additionally, Carlo now brings more dice to the table at higher levels.



Smarter Item Comparison

When comparing items, the system now checks whether the new item can hold as many modifiers as the one you're currently using. If it can't - such as when the new item has fewer mod slots - the system will assume the maximum rollable modifier slots for that item and include this estimate in the comparison. It will also clearly indicate when and how many modifier slots were assumed, so you stay fully informed. To avoid confusion during early gameplay or crafting:

This feature activates only after you've unlocked crafting.

While crafting with a Slot Dice, it will compare the item exactly as it is.

Improved Damage Conversion

The damage conversion system got reworked to improve clarity and eliminate edge cases that caused confusion. Backwards damage conversion is no longer possible. Previously, two skills (Volt Shift and Death Ray) converted damage in reverse order, leading to intuitively low damage values. Backwards damage conversion has now been removed entirely.

Conversion order has been adjusted:

Old: Kinetic → Explosive → Electric → Plasma → Nuclear

New: Kinetic → Explosive → Plasma → Electric → Nuclear

Volt Shift: No changes required. The fix for Plasma → Electric was naturally applied by the new conversion order.

Death Ray: Now deals base Kinetic damage. The previous damage conversion affix has been replaced with a new Death Threshold Affix.



Bugfixes and Improvements