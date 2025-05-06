Hi everybody, with today's update I made some important fixes of bugs that were in the game since the start and some important additions.

I worked on the zombies and I am slowly getting to have them be a bit better, update after update.

I strongly agree to make a new saving because with old ones there could be a problem with the chests loot.

Zombies have been reworked for better hitboxes and hits.

Now the player can hit from a little more distant, successfully hitting the zombies.

This new method for tracking hit and hitboxes is being tested with this update so it is not perfect nor definitive, but I consider it a good progress from the previous bugged hitboxes.

Now zombies should not spawn on roofs again.

Zombies now rotate before hitting a player in order to look at him (still to be perfectioned).

Important Fixes 🛠️:

Fixed a bug that was there since first release of the player slowly slipping away when staying still on terrain or on objects, now it stays still correctly and doesn’t slip away anymore.

Now the build panel allows you to craft more items with just one click, set the number of items you want to craft and once you click build all you’ll have to do is wait for the building to end!

Added a setting to set on/off the head bobbing.

General Fixes 🛠️:

Changed crossbow reload time from 1 second to 2.5 seconds.

Now players can drink and refill their canteen from wells around the map.

Fixed colliders on containers in the junkyard.

Reduced the amount of life the sterilized bandage heals.

Changed the compass name and description.

Changed the pack of cigarettes item into a single cigarette item.

Added a sound to the crossbow when shooting an arrow.

Fixed arrow collider for recollecting it after shooting.

Fixed a bug that would show a white box instead of the item picture when opening inventory.

Now arrows can be recollected from dead zombies killed with them too.

Changed arrow recipe to 1 stick and 1 metal scrap instead of 2.

Added a new POI in the woods, a small farm.

Thank you, hope you'll enjoy this update, see you at the next one in a few days.