

Hello, our dear community!

This time, we’ve whipped up a bigger, cozier patch for you, filled with rebalancing tweaks and extra stability! We’ll keep gently untangling those experience hiccups, one by one, so please keep sharing your thoughts with us!

Cheers!

Little Sim World version v0.52.4

Gym equipment interactions, Painting, Cooking, and Archaeology now provide a slight positive effect on happiness.

Littles will suddenly find that the Storage Boxes they already own can now store more items than before!

Drinking water from taps and fountains is now considerably more effective.

The water cooler in the university break room is now usable.

Increased the stack of crafting components from 20 to 30.

Added a drinking fountain to the University Halls.

Reduced the chance of furniture breaking.

Improved input handling inside of dialogue. Your character should not be doing any unintended behaviours while you talk.

Fixed lag issues when trying to move while in dialogue or cutscene.

Fixed cursor clicking sometimes not triggering if a controller is connected at the same time.

Fixed cursor responsiveness to correctly show/hide when controls change.

Fixed issues where sometimes players would be able to move between buttons on the HUD when exiting some UIs.

Fixed controller interaction for The City Reputation Board in Royal Snail.

Fixed a multiplayer issue where obtaining a fish for the quest "There's Always A Bigger Fish" does not complete the task.

Fixed an issue where claiming rewards before the animation of grabbing the key finishes caused a hardlock.

Fixed the summer quest lanterns, removing the wrong items from inventory.

Localised Fish Family Tags.

Fixed not being able to pay bills.

Fixed receiving bill expired notification when you don't have a bill to pay.

Fixed priced paid for the bill being different from what is shown on the UI.

Bills prior to this update will be unvalidated and removed from the players inventory.

Fixed Repairman at Pub not speaking on weekends.

Fix University course UI not working when the language is set to Chinese.

Fixed two of Kai and Zoe's goodbye lines not being localised.

Fixed iconography for Pear Cake, now it no longer looks like a pancake!

Computers can now be repaired through the 'repair' interaction.

Cancel inputs during dialogue should now use the back and leave buttons when available.

Fixed a bug in which the XP Bar at your Little's portrait wouldn't update after earning XP.

Fixed Players on Multiplayer not starting their New Saves with the Chair and Workbench placed in the house.

Fixed tables getting dirty on Multiplayer.

Fixed Furniture breaking very frequently.