Hello, our dear community!
This time, we’ve whipped up a bigger, cozier patch for you, filled with rebalancing tweaks and extra stability! We’ll keep gently untangling those experience hiccups, one by one, so please keep sharing your thoughts with us!
Cheers!
Patch Notes
Little Sim World version v0.52.4
Balancing Updates
-
Happiness & Thirst decrease more slowly.
-
Reduced the chance of furniture breaking.
-
Increased the fridges' storage size.
-
Balanced the furniture repair cost.
-
Added a drinking fountain to the University Halls.
-
Increased the stack of crafting components from 20 to 30.
-
The water cooler in the university break room is now usable.
-
Drinking water from taps and fountains is now considerably more effective.
-
Littles will suddenly find that the Storage Boxes they already own can now store more items than before!
-
Gym equipment interactions, Painting, Cooking, and Archaeology now provide a slight positive effect on happiness.
Performance Fixes and Crashes
-
Fixed issues where sometimes players would be able to move between buttons on the HUD when exiting some UIs.
-
Fixed cursor responsiveness to correctly show/hide when controls change.
-
Fixed cursor clicking sometimes not triggering if a controller is connected at the same time.
-
Fixed lag issues when trying to move while in dialogue or cutscene.
-
Improved input handling inside of dialogue. Your character should not be doing any unintended behaviours while you talk.
Controller Support Fixes
-
Fixed controller interaction for Thermostats.
-
Fixed controller interaction for Light Switches.
-
Fixed controller interaction for Notice Boards.
-
Fixed controller interaction for The City Reputation Board in Royal Snail.
-
Fixed controller interaction for ATMs.
-
Fixed controller interaction for Bus Stops.
Quest Fixes
-
Fixed the summer quest lanterns, removing the wrong items from inventory.
-
Fixed an issue where claiming rewards before the animation of grabbing the key finishes caused a hardlock.
-
Fixed a multiplayer issue where obtaining a fish for the quest "There's Always A Bigger Fish" does not complete the task.
Other fixes
-
Localised Fish Family Tags.
-
Fixed not being able to pay bills.
-
Fixed receiving bill expired notification when you don't have a bill to pay.
-
Fixed priced paid for the bill being different from what is shown on the UI.
-
Bills prior to this update will be unvalidated and removed from the players inventory.
-
Fixed Repairman at Pub not speaking on weekends.
-
Fix University course UI not working when the language is set to Chinese.
-
Fixed two of Kai and Zoe's goodbye lines not being localised.
-
Fixed iconography for Pear Cake, now it no longer looks like a pancake!
-
Computers can now be repaired through the 'repair' interaction.
-
Cancel inputs during dialogue should now use the back and leave buttons when available.
-
Fixed a bug in which the XP Bar at your Little's portrait wouldn't update after earning XP.
-
Fixed Players on Multiplayer not starting their New Saves with the Chair and Workbench placed in the house.
-
Fixed tables getting dirty on Multiplayer.
-
Fixed Furniture breaking very frequently.
-
Fixed Event Areas not letting players walk in.
Known Issues:
-
Improved "Unwanted Responsibility" stability. Whoever is getting the greyed version of this quest can swap to another pinned quest to update the UI, and the greyed version will go away!
-
In the quest A Winner's Path! 2 you cannot progress in the shoulder over the press interaction.
-
The Bachelor Grade Range Stove displays a very high cost. If you try to buy, you will be charged the correct amount; It is just a visual bug.
-
Please remember to update your game on Steam so the patch can be applied!
-
We will continue to push fixes as fast as we can!
-
If you have loaded a save during the tutorial quest of paying the bill, you won't be able to pay the bill anymore. Please make a new save file if this is your situation.
-
You cannot interact with the University Window during 'Libra Ex Machina' when using a Controller. We'll fix it as soon as possible.
-
You cannot interact with the Billboards during 'Eye to Eye' when using a Controlle. We'll fix it as soon as possible.
