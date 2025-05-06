 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18363461 Edited 6 May 2025 – 19:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed sounds effect issues

  • Fixed a few English typos

  • Added description for the English language

Overall a very small update. Feel free to submit bugs or typos on the community hub!

Have a good time!

