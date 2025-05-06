 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 May 2025 Build 18363452 Edited 6 May 2025 – 19:06:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Vortexia Night Club Has Arrived in FLS!

Now you're a star not just on the field, but also on the dance floor!

Our brand-new Night Club venue has joined the FLS universe.

It's the perfect spot to take a break from the intense football life, dance, socialize, and perhaps embark on a new adventure.

Additionally, some fixes and updates await you in this patch.

What's New in This Update

The Night Club venue is now accessible! Inside, new NPCs await your interaction. Various music tracks, dance animations, and mini-interactions have been added. Your character's social status will evolve based on your nightlife choices. Perhaps a scandal is on the horizon...

Fixes have been made to the week simulation feature.

Training match durations have been reduced by 20% based on feedback.

Ambient sounds have been added inside the stadium.

Coming in the Next Update

Massage Room

New Missions

Fixes to existing missions

Training-specific simulation

Playing games on TV

New Leagues

We eagerly await your feedback. More is on the way. The evolution of FLS continues with your support and comments.

— The FLS Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 3158271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link