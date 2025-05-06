Patch Notes: Version 0.1.1.2
Bots
-Siphon is now invulnerble while in its stagger animation.
Affixes
- Adjusted the Scrap for Damage affix so 10k scrap is equal to 20% damage.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where humaniod bots were jumpier than intended.
- Fixed an issue where bots spawned by the Constructor bot had higher stats than other bots.
- Fixed an issue where Nyxis' Root attack could cause players to become permanently rooted.
- Fixed an issue where player would revive with full health and shields.
- Fixed an issue where players would not respawn with their ammo replenished.
- Fixed an issue with thumb stick drift causing thrashing between gamepad and gamepad cursor mode.
Wanted to push out a fix more fixes today as soon as they were ready, thanks all! More coming soon.
- Prophecy Team
