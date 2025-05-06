Patch Notes: Version 0.1.1.2

Bots

-Siphon is now invulnerble while in its stagger animation.

Affixes

Adjusted the Scrap for Damage affix so 10k scrap is equal to 20% damage.

Fixes

Fixed an issue where humaniod bots were jumpier than intended.

Fixed an issue where bots spawned by the Constructor bot had higher stats than other bots.

Fixed an issue where Nyxis' Root attack could cause players to become permanently rooted.

Fixed an issue where player would revive with full health and shields.

Fixed an issue where players would not respawn with their ammo replenished.

Fixed an issue with thumb stick drift causing thrashing between gamepad and gamepad cursor mode.

Wanted to push out a fix more fixes today as soon as they were ready, thanks all! More coming soon.