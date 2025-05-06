 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18363428
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes: Version 0.1.1.2

Bots

-Siphon is now invulnerble while in its stagger animation.

Affixes

  • Adjusted the Scrap for Damage affix so 10k scrap is equal to 20% damage.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where humaniod bots were jumpier than intended.
  • Fixed an issue where bots spawned by the Constructor bot had higher stats than other bots.
  • Fixed an issue where Nyxis' Root attack could cause players to become permanently rooted.
  • Fixed an issue where player would revive with full health and shields.
  • Fixed an issue where players would not respawn with their ammo replenished.
  • Fixed an issue with thumb stick drift causing thrashing between gamepad and gamepad cursor mode.

Wanted to push out a fix more fixes today as soon as they were ready, thanks all! More coming soon.

  • Prophecy Team

