Gather your courage, mercenary. Your time has come. Empyreal is launching today on Steam, PlayStation®5, and Xbox Series X|S. Priced at £24.99/$29.99/€29.99, there is a 10% launch discount here on Steam.

How will you tackle the task of conquering the Monolith and unearthing the secrets inside. Which weapon will you wield? Whose questlines will you complete? Will you aid fallen mercenaries or leave them to die? Just how stylishly can you defeat the automatons in your way?

Need more information before you set out? Over the past few months, we have released several pieces of intel - such as a Gameplay Overview, details of the different members of the Expedition, the different quadrants of the Monolith and how Cartograms are used to get there, and a few of the foes you will face.

