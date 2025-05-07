Kill effects now happen before death effects (so if you have Untouchable and kill an enemy that explodes, Untouchable will now prevent the explosion damage)

Fixed bug where Drathix Dragonbreath didn't respect Engage

Fixed bug where Sneer could be used by stunned enemies

Fixed bug where Spelltouched tattoo skin, one of Vulta's sleeves, and Beastblight omenroad weapon didn't show up on Linux

Fixed possible crash when assaulting site while incursion is attacking a site

Fixed bug where corruption wave in Temple of Silence could happen many times in a row

Translation adjustments

Tools: Fixed bug with mod injection on null strings