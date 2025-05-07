-
Kill effects now happen before death effects (so if you have Untouchable and kill an enemy that explodes, Untouchable will now prevent the explosion damage)
-
Fixed bug where Drathix Dragonbreath didn't respect Engage
-
Fixed bug where Sneer could be used by stunned enemies
-
Fixed bug where Spelltouched tattoo skin, one of Vulta's sleeves, and Beastblight omenroad weapon didn't show up on Linux
-
Fixed possible crash when assaulting site while incursion is attacking a site
-
Fixed bug where corruption wave in Temple of Silence could happen many times in a row
-
Translation adjustments
-
Tools: Fixed bug with mod injection on null strings
-
Tools: Added "requireLegacyUnlock" field to history entries
1.16+559
