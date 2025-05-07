 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18363359
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Kill effects now happen before death effects (so if you have Untouchable and kill an enemy that explodes, Untouchable will now prevent the explosion damage)

  • Fixed bug where Drathix Dragonbreath didn't respect Engage

  • Fixed bug where Sneer could be used by stunned enemies

  • Fixed bug where Spelltouched tattoo skin, one of Vulta's sleeves, and Beastblight omenroad weapon didn't show up on Linux

  • Fixed possible crash when assaulting site while incursion is attacking a site

  • Fixed bug where corruption wave in Temple of Silence could happen many times in a row

  • Translation adjustments

  • Tools: Fixed bug with mod injection on null strings

  • Tools: Added "requireLegacyUnlock" field to history entries

