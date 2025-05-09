Title screen now displays fullscreen when the game is launched in ultrawide resolution

Game will no longer minimize upon changing settings in ultrawide resolution

The Options menu image will no longer be stretched in ultrawide resolutions

Gameplay no longer becomes zoomed after a cutscene occurs in ultrawide resolutions

UI button prompts in Expedition Menu are now visible and fully able to be triggered with Keyboard

Mouse buttons do not become unresponsive after first use

With mouse cursor on screen, using 'WSAD' or directional arrows to navigate in UI or trigger any other functionality will no longer hide the cursor instead of doing the intended action

Left Mouse-button click will no longer block the player from using Keyboard to navigate menus