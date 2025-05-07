_Hello Pilots & Commanders,

It's time for another major update—packed with bug fixes and the long-awaited return of the original wave defense mode, now remade as Resource Warzones!_

Check out the official update trailer below:



Resource Warzones (Endless Mode)

Resource Warzones introduce a new way to jump into fast-paced combat scenarios that put your fleet's loadouts and compositions to the test. The objective is simple: defend your mothership from endless waves of enemies while it extracts local resources.





Each quadrant in the Sector Map features its own unique Warzone, tailored in difficulty based on the enemy faction in that region. Currently, two Warzones are available—one facing off against the Marshall Gang and the other against Tyrcorp. A third Warzone will arrive with the full 1.0 release of Space Reign, once all quadrants are unlocked.



You won’t lose any ships in this mode, and each run records your score along with all enemy ships destroyed. Get ready for some intense, action-packed battles!

The Mothership

In Warzones, your Mothership becomes a mobile base of operations, equipped with unique mechanics—including the standard fleet resupply system found at stations. After each wave you defeat, you’ll be able to upgrade its passive systems such as armor and repair speed, and equip weapons to its 13 hardpoints—making it not only the largest, but also the most heavily armed ship in the game.



You can also hire mercenaries to expand your fleet, bringing in a variety of ships and loadouts to help counter the escalating enemy forces.



Leaderboards

As mentioned earlier, each Warzone run tracks your score—and with that in mind, we’ve added a simple online leaderboard system so you can see how your performance stacks up against other commanders! Your score increases with every enemy ship destroyed, with points awarded based on ship class.

We’re excited to see how high you can climb—good luck out there!





What's Next

With our focus gradually shifting toward Chapter III—as some of you may have noticed from the recent poll for the first cruiser-class ship—we’re now hard at work on the final Quadrant. This new region will introduce fresh sectors, additional weapons, and, of course, the cruisers themselves.

We're also collecting as much feedback as possible to prepare for a major balance pass, adjusting ship stats and squashing bugs ahead of the 1.0 release of Space Reign. Version 1.0 will mark the completion of all planned content and core features, with future updates focused solely on bug fixes and overall polish.

Watch out for the next ship polls coming soon - still need those juicy names for all the Cruisers!

Adam & Daniel



List of Fixes and Changes