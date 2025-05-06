 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 May 2025 Build 18363271 Edited 6 May 2025 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks to the valuable feedback of our first players, the first patch is here!

Here's what's included:

  • Fixed: "Mission Accomplished" text now displays correctly (no more red text).

  • Fixed: Buying a ship now properly deducts credits.

  • Fixed: "Repair Ship" button turns green when available.

  • Fixed: Added "Energy Too Low" warning and visual feedback.

  • Fixed: Increased speed for starting ship.

  • Fixed: Corrected turret item projectile stats.

  • Fixed: Added recommendation for controller use in main menu.

  • Fixed: Reduced music volume in the main menu.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1731171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link