Hello. I looked into fixing a couple of bugs but jumped to change a few other things as well. Not surprising one bit. The weekly early bird multiplier didn't last for long but hopefully in this new incarnation it will fare better.
General
-
"Early Bird" weekly multiplier bonus changed to a "Daily Bonus" - a random base total multiplier between 1.01-1.2x is set daily for the weekly challenge
-
Weekly challenges can have fixed seeds i.e. everyone will play the exact same map with same building locations etc. (yes, next week we'll totally give this a go!)
-
All party members stick a bit closer to player and will sooner join the group if left behind
-
Cat will attack enemy that is closest to player (used to be random)
Bugs
-
Game crash "bool argument is unset" on normal maps if elites exists when boss battle begins
-
Early bird multiplier bonus applied to all maps not just the weekly one
-
Wishbone extra reward was lost if you chose to level up later
-
Wishbone extra reward increased every time when using reroll
-
Wishbone extra reward could be rewarded on reroll despite not having extra reward before
-
End screen level up rewards stat was skewed due to adding other events to it
-
Investment Seminar local event could popup when the bank is out of funds
Changed files in this update