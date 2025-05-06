 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18363270 Edited 6 May 2025 – 19:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello. I looked into fixing a couple of bugs but jumped to change a few other things as well. Not surprising one bit. The weekly early bird multiplier didn't last for long but hopefully in this new incarnation it will fare better.

General

  • "Early Bird" weekly multiplier bonus changed to a "Daily Bonus" - a random base total multiplier between 1.01-1.2x is set daily for the weekly challenge

  • Weekly challenges can have fixed seeds i.e. everyone will play the exact same map with same building locations etc. (yes, next week we'll totally give this a go!)

  • All party members stick a bit closer to player and will sooner join the group if left behind

  • Cat will attack enemy that is closest to player (used to be random)

Bugs

  • Game crash "bool argument is unset" on normal maps if elites exists when boss battle begins

  • Early bird multiplier bonus applied to all maps not just the weekly one

  • Wishbone extra reward was lost if you chose to level up later

  • Wishbone extra reward increased every time when using reroll

  • Wishbone extra reward could be rewarded on reroll despite not having extra reward before

  • End screen level up rewards stat was skewed due to adding other events to it

  • Investment Seminar local event could popup when the bank is out of funds

Changed files in this update

