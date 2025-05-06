Hello. I looked into fixing a couple of bugs but jumped to change a few other things as well. Not surprising one bit. The weekly early bird multiplier didn't last for long but hopefully in this new incarnation it will fare better.

General

"Early Bird" weekly multiplier bonus changed to a "Daily Bonus" - a random base total multiplier between 1.01-1.2x is set daily for the weekly challenge

Weekly challenges can have fixed seeds i.e. everyone will play the exact same map with same building locations etc. (yes, next week we'll totally give this a go!)

All party members stick a bit closer to player and will sooner join the group if left behind

Cat will attack enemy that is closest to player (used to be random)

Bugs