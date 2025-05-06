Hey Guardians!

First off, a huge thank you to everyone who’s joined us on this incredible journey since the official release of Ocean Keeper on Steam! We’ve seen an amazing response from players, and we truly appreciate all your support. We’ve also noticed some common questions and feedback across Steam and Discord, so we wanted to take a moment to address them here.

1. Why Did My Saves Disappear After the Release?

This has been the most asked question, and we totally understand the frustration. The reason your progress was reset is due to some key changes we made to the game. We’ve added a new storyline and locked many weapons and upgrades that will now unlock gradually as you progress through the story. Our aim was to provide a more organic gameplay experience where players explore and progress naturally, without feeling overpowered right from the start. Additionally, with all the new content we’ve added and some things we’ve removed, it was difficult to maintain saves in the previous format.

We know many of you are eager to play Ocean Keeper on Xbox, PlayStation, mobile, and Steam Deck. The main priority for us was the full release on Steam, and we’re now focusing on bringing the game to Steam Deck first, including getting full verification from Steam that the game works seamlessly on it. After that, our next major focus will be fixing bugs and porting the updated version to other platforms like Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. Rest assured, we’re working as quickly as we can to make sure Ocean Keeper is available and polished across all platforms.

3. What About the Reward for Players Who Played Before the Release?

We know it can be disappointing to lose progress, especially after investing time in the game. As a thank you to those who played before the official release, we’re rolling out an update today that will reward you with a special bonus to help you progress faster in the game. Check out the details below for what you can expect!



Once again, thank you for your continued support and feedback. We’re reading everything and making improvements where we can. If we haven’t responded to you yet, don’t worry — we’re on it and will get back to everyone as soon as possible.

Stay tuned for more updates, and as always, happy adventuring!

— The Ocean Keeper Team