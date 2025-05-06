 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18363226 Edited 6 May 2025 – 20:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi, guys!

Today we're releasing update v1.0.1 — it addresses key issues based on your feedback:
⚙️ Improved optimization across different graphics quality levels.
📋 Updated menu — navigation is now more intuitive and user-friendly.
🎛️ Added gamma adjustment option.
🎮 Xbox gamepad support is now available.
🐞 Fixed various bugs, including crashes and freezes.

We're continuing to work on the game — a new update is already on the way.
Thank you for staying with us!

Your team,
Sinka Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 3265371
  • Loading history…
