Hi, guys!

Today we're releasing update v1.0.1 — it addresses key issues based on your feedback:

⚙️ Improved optimization across different graphics quality levels.

📋 Updated menu — navigation is now more intuitive and user-friendly.

🎛️ Added gamma adjustment option.

🎮 Xbox gamepad support is now available.

🐞 Fixed various bugs, including crashes and freezes.

We're continuing to work on the game — a new update is already on the way.

Thank you for staying with us!

Your team,

Sinka Games