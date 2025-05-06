 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18362912 Edited 6 May 2025 – 17:46:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

there's a grab that auto 6 thing on one of the maps now check it out u can get a achievemnt!!

also new update coming, also show the game to ur friends if u can i'd really appreciate it

jerma is really cool i love his content

