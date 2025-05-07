 Skip to content

Major 7 May 2025 Build 18362858 Edited 7 May 2025 – 07:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey everyone!

Our latest update brings brand-new content and useful quality-of-life improvements to make your time on Sugardew Island even more enjoyable. Thanks again for all your feedback – many of these changes were directly inspired by your suggestions!

✨ New Content

✅ Sprinklers – Sprinklers are here to make watering easier and improve late-game farming comfort!
✅ Seashells to discover – You can now find seashells on the beach and sell them for a nice profit.
✅ Keybindings for Mouse & Keyboard – This feature has been available for a few days now, but it’s worth highlighting again: You can now fully customize your controls!

🔧 Improvements

🌤️ The weather forecast is now permanently visible above the radio as an icon, so you can see upcoming weather at a glance.
🔍 You can now switch between three zoom levels to adjust the camera to your preference!

🐛 Bug Fixes

🔹 Crash when returning to the main menu has been fixed.
🔹 A bug when reaching max skill level has been resolved.
🔹 Fixed issues with sorting and selection in menus (e.g., Tomte, the workbench, and bulletin board).
🔹 Guestbook and credits scrolling should now work smoothly.
🔹 Tomatoes now behave correctly and produce multiple harvests.
🔹 A rare bug that could cause items to disappear when closing a chest has been fixed.
🔹 Several texts and UI elements have been adjusted.
🔹 Minor visual tweaks and polish added.
🔹 Various smaller bugs and exploits have been fixed.

💬 If you’re enjoying the update or have suggestions for the future, we’d love to hear from you!

📝 And if you’re having a good time on Sugardew Island, we’d truly appreciate a review on Steam. Why?
Your feedback not only helps us continue improving the game – it also helps other players understand what to expect, especially from a cozy game that intentionally offers a slower, more relaxing pace. Every single review makes a big difference.

Thank you for your support, and enjoy your time on Sugardew Island! 🌿✨

Your rokaplay team 🌿🏡

