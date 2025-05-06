 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18362849 Edited 6 May 2025 – 18:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

No good deed goes unpunished, and no patch comes without a few unexpected bugs!

While developing Competitive², I tested an alternative crystal modifier where all crystal gain (including from cards) was reduced by 25%. Playtesters agreed this felt too harsh, so I removed it. However, in the process, I accidentally doubled crystal production for all difficulty levels. That’s now been fixed, and I hope y'all enjoyed the turbo-charged crystals while they lasted 😅

I also fixed a bug that could cause crashes on some Observatory levels.

  • Fixed a bug where [CRYSTAL] production was doubled.

  • Fixed a bug where the game would rarely crash when starting an island with observatories.

