No good deed goes unpunished, and no patch comes without a few unexpected bugs!

While developing Competitive², I tested an alternative crystal modifier where all crystal gain (including from cards) was reduced by 25%. Playtesters agreed this felt too harsh, so I removed it. However, in the process, I accidentally doubled crystal production for all difficulty levels. That’s now been fixed, and I hope y'all enjoyed the turbo-charged crystals while they lasted 😅

I also fixed a bug that could cause crashes on some Observatory levels.