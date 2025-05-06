Wireframe Warfare Update V1.1

QoL Update

Greetings Users!

I’ve finally managed to get enough pushed into this Quality of Life update that I’m feeling positive about releasing it. While this isn’t everything that needs the QoL touch, it is a lot of it. This update also addresses many of the bugs or issues players reported to me. There will be some additions between the next large update and this one, so if something wasn’t added or fixed, it might be part of a smaller V1.1 fix.

This update has not added any new content as I was focused on making the base game experience as good as I can before a full month went by. Future updates will begin to add more things, such as maps, weapons, towers and enemies. If you had an idea for new content or wanted to check on updates for Wireframe Warfare, please consider joining the Vapor Cat Games Discord: https://discord.gg/ZWFKqpGJgS

I greatly appreciate all the support I’ve been given over the time of my games release and I hope this update makes the game a little more fun to play.

Thank you,

Kyle

Fixes

• Fixed Map 2 mini-map gap

• Fixed Doors closing on player and flipping them or pushing them through the ground

• Removed control and alt firing weapons

• Fixed tower on equip menu staying visible when swapping back to the tank

• Fixed weapon purchase colors not setting correctly upon returning from the skills menu

• Fixed loading menu not scaling with ultra-wide monitors

• Fixed winning final round still showing incoming info on the Defense Overview

• Fixed number counters being missized when spawning from an enemy and zoomed in

• Fixed tower not being selected when you click anywhere else on the screen

• Fixed end level cinematic being exited by using the defense overview key

• Fixed Bank Tower icon being too small on mini-map

• Fixed weapons jamming when opening the defense overview and firing at the same time

• Fixed tower stat UI not showing proper stat blocks for the tower types

• Fixed “Defense Stats” section in the equip menu

o Added Beacon HP to the Defense Stats

• Fixed an issue with wave 9 on Map 2 where twice as many tank units were spawning than intended

Additions

• Added button to start waves from the tank gameplay

• Player can exit the Defense Overview with the Escape Key

• Added a new full screen option for players to change over to windowed full screen, as well as full screen and windowed mode

• Added wave info to stat panel in Defense Overview

• Added fail state info to the Game Over screen

• Added extra CD and wave info to the Game Over screen

• Added Photon Sentry ammo counter above its head

• Added a setting under video for adjusting environment lighting

• Added tool tips to the towers under the Defense section of the Equip menu so the player can see info on the towers before going into a map

• Added UI and a different song to signify the end of the current level

• Added an additional song to the gameplay song list

• Added a UI element on the pause screen to see what song is being played

• Added more Camera Drones (Orange cameras that drop ammo pickups) to the maps

• Added an additional player health bar when zoomed in

• Added a stat for bits total multiplier in the defense overview

Changes

• Changed Photon Sentry maximum allowed deployed from infinite to 6, meaning only 6 Photon Sentries can be out at one time. Any additional deployments will destroy the oldest Photon Sentry

• Changed the Circuit Slicer to fire in a tighter array and decreased their gravity slightly, giving them more forward trajectory

• Changed the total amounts of Bit multiplication that the Bank Tower gives independently. Towers are still additive but now don’t scale so aggressively.

o Level 0 = +0.2

o Level 1 = +0.3

o Level 2 = +0.5

o Level 3 = +1.0

o Level 4 = +1.5

o Level 5 = +3

• Changed Anti-Aliasing to x8 for new users so the game doesn’t terrible during a fresh startup