6 May 2025 Build 18362677 Edited 6 May 2025 – 18:09:06 UTC
Update notes via Steam Community

  • If you go to the title screen from a loaded save the game now actually resets all the data when you start a new game.

  • Reset aim (default binding Q) now consistently centers the aim of the V-Stalker

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1907591
