Hey Pixelians!

I'm back with more bug fixes and some adjustments to the Steam Community hub! Let's dive right into the juicy details!

Bug Fixes

Royalties - You've been busy publishing your books and crafting music albums, and you deserve some money for it. You'll start receiving royalties from the Printing Office.

Guild of Artists Perks can now be used as intended.

Guild of Artists Quest will now be completed when you finish a painting using the "Create Art" option on your Painting Canvas.

You will no longer get stuck obtaining a Credit Card from the bank.

Basketball Arena - This area is now properly accessible. I spoke with the coach and told him more players are needed, so now if you receive an invite, you will be able to join and play on the team, regardless of prestige or quest state.

Missing Vegetables - Some of the missing vegetables are back in stock!

Autosave - If the game autosaved exactly at 00:00 AM and you quit and reloaded, the time could incorrectly display at 12:00PM, which sometimes leads to infinite loading screens.

Please Note: If you're still stuck on an infinite loading screen, it may be due to a corrupted save caused by a crash during saving. In future updates, I will introduce a backup save system to prevent data loss in these cases.

Here is the pinned post in Bug Reports:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1954160/discussions/1/601903614118625469/

Player Feedback & Plans

Minigame Difficulty : After receiving feedback that some minigames are too challenging, I'm worked on two potential improvements, though likely both will be implemented.

➤ Individual difficulty settings for minigames like Guitar, Piano, and Painting.

➤ An option to disable mini-games entirely, allowing your character to perform the task automatically (e.g., exercising without the workout mini-game).

Activity Motivation : Some community members have mentioned that they don't feel motivated to cook since buying food is easier. To address this, I'll be adding more depth.

➤ Characters may occasionally crave specific meals, and fulfilling those cravings will provide rewards and mood boost.

➤We're also considering adjusting food prices — increasing restaurant costs while reducing the cost of cooking at home.

Skipping Interaction Dialogues : It's already possible to skip dialogues by left clicking, but the in-game communication was forgotten. A helpful hint will be added to make this clearer

Rotating Furniture: For now, only chairs and sofas are rotatable. Once the bugs are squashed, more furniture will be added, and other furniture will be rotatable as well

Mood : You will be able to increase your mood by visiting the Night Club in the upcoming updates.

Casino: In the future, we're considering introducing a new confrontation mechanic: if you win too much at the Casino, bodyguards might show up and ask you to leave. You'll then have two choices; either to walk away or stand your ground and fight. If you manage to knock them out, you'll be able to keep gambling.

Mods

Official modding support is not in the game (yet!), but there are super talented community members that have already started making mods! Currently, there is a new channel in Discord called "mods-by-you" where mods are being shared. You can check them out if you would like!

Disclaimer: If you do try out these mods, please be aware since they are fan made, they may introduce new issues to the game.

You can join our Discord here:

[url=https://discord.gg/wBU3vqSbT2]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43626503/150cb89b34fd22ddcb5cb356824a0f5a7877ef94.gif)

[/url]

Steam Community Discussions

There are two new sections in the discussion forum, Bug Reports and Suggestions. In the Bug Reports section, you can find a list of known bugs that are being worked on that will be actively updated. In Suggestions, if you have ideas for the game, things that can be improved, or just new additions you would like to see, you can post them there. This way, things are a little bit more organized and easier to find.

And finally, I want to sincerely thank all of you! I appreciate all of your feedback and patience. I know this week has been tough with bugs affecting your experience, but things will be much more stable and running smoothly in a few weeks if everything goes accordingly. Once that point is reached, I can shift my focus to expanding the game and bringing even more To Pixelia!