6 May 2025 Build 18362486 Edited 6 May 2025 – 17:06:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • NPCs close their eyes when sleeping.
  • You can now pet, or show affection, to many animals increasing your attitude.
  • Added more marsh flowers.
  • Improved game controller controls.

