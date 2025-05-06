 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 May 2025 Build 18362443 Edited 6 May 2025 – 16:59:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Optimize the physical calculation of the baffle
  2. Add setting button to pause interface.
  3. Add text hints to the buttons of victory and failure interface.
  4. Optimize the mouse sensitivity and block speed adjustment function.
  5. After passing the level, the level list will not be forced to jump to the last page.
  6. Optimize some animation effects.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3607791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link