- Optimize the physical calculation of the baffle
- Add setting button to pause interface.
- Add text hints to the buttons of victory and failure interface.
- Optimize the mouse sensitivity and block speed adjustment function.
- After passing the level, the level list will not be forced to jump to the last page.
- Optimize some animation effects.
Game function update and detail improvement
