 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 May 2025 Build 18362268 Edited 6 May 2025 – 20:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Tech Tree Additions

  • Added speed boost upgrade. Allows the player to walk faster.

UI Changes

  • Moved the action menu to the inside of enemy during battle. It was getting cut off on other resolutions.

  • Added an option to change to windowed mode on title screen and in the settings.

Game Play Additions

  • After winning a battle you will earn digital currency that can be used for purchases of various items.

  • Added new wired vending machine to the West Side and Corporate elevator lobby. The vending allows purchase of drink that will instantly refill health and energy bars.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3574901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link