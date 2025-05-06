Tech Tree Additions
- Added speed boost upgrade. Allows the player to walk faster.
UI Changes
-
Moved the action menu to the inside of enemy during battle. It was getting cut off on other resolutions.
-
Added an option to change to windowed mode on title screen and in the settings.
Game Play Additions
-
After winning a battle you will earn digital currency that can be used for purchases of various items.
-
Added new wired vending machine to the West Side and Corporate elevator lobby. The vending allows purchase of drink that will instantly refill health and energy bars.
