6 May 2025 Build 18362170 Edited 6 May 2025 – 16:46:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features & Improvements

In-Game Bug Reporting
Added a built-in bug report system, allowing players to submit tickets directly from within the game.

Quantum Room Portal Optimization
Improved the performance of the portal in the Quantum Room for smoother loading and transitions.

Stamina & Stress Mechanics
Players can now sprint for longer durations thanks to increased base endurance. However, stress levels now dynamically impact stamina recovery.

Fixes & General Optimizations

Various bug fixes and stability improvements
Performance optimizations to reduce frame drops

