New Features & Improvements

In-Game Bug Reporting

Added a built-in bug report system, allowing players to submit tickets directly from within the game.

Quantum Room Portal Optimization

Improved the performance of the portal in the Quantum Room for smoother loading and transitions.

Stamina & Stress Mechanics

Players can now sprint for longer durations thanks to increased base endurance. However, stress levels now dynamically impact stamina recovery.

Fixes & General Optimizations

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

Performance optimizations to reduce frame drops