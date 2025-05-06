📌 Hotfix Patch Notes

Hi everyone!

I received a report about a critical bug that needed immediate attention, so I’ve released a hotfix patch. Huge thanks to the player who reported the issue!

In the next update, I’m planning to add furniture items, so please stay tuned. As always, thank you for your support!

You can now enjoy the game using a controller! If you notice any features that aren’t working properly with a controller, please report them. The newly added controller-compatible features are as follows:

Text input via virtual keyboard (Resident Cards, Ranch Name, Nicknames after dating)

Intro UI navigation

Player character customization

Changing player character’s outfit

🐞 Bug Fixes

Fixed certain shops charged less money than the amount displayed when purchasing items

Fixed if Fried Duck Egg or Fried Goose Egg was in your bag, saving and restarting the game would make your bag appear empty

✨ Other Changes

Completed translation for some texts that were previously machine-translated

Increased text size in the item selection UI

Improved image readability in the item selection UI

Traveling merchant's facial expression now changes when using her shop

Thank you!