 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 May 2025 Build 18362039 Edited 6 May 2025 – 16:26:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugs Fixes:

  • Fixed issues that may prevent saved games from loading

  • Fixed an issue that would cause save files not to actually save the data, even though it appeared to do so

  • Can layoff multiple times draining money

  • Cant layoff after sending home

  • Turning the audio settings down all the way will not mute correctly

  • Fixed an issue that caused the stocker to become stuck if their restock location became invalid

  • Fixed a bug that caused Employee AI to try to walk in unwalkable areas (like through walls)

  • Fixed an issue that caused employee AI to walk sporadically after a period of time, which became more noticeable while fast forwarding

  • Fixed an issue that caused produce items in cases to look like tomatoes after loading a saved game

  • Increased angular drag of loose items to reduce spinning

  • The Garbage Bags from the Tutorial will no longer spawn when you load a saved game that already has removed the bags

  • Fixed an issue that would not allow the Utility Cart to be available to Stockers upon Loading a saved game

  • You can now jump in the Cold Storage Room

Balancing:

  • Doubled the speed a Stocker restocks items and eliminated hesitation between their actions

  • Stockers will now use the Utility Cart mor often to transport multiple cases

  • Decreased employee energy usage rate by 50%

  • Stockers will now prioritize restocking shelves with the lowest quantity

  • Reduced the total amount of items that can be held in a Shopping Basket

  • Utility Carts and Platform Carts can now be placed in the Cold Storage

Improvements:

  • Improved localization

  • Made a few of the task objects easier to understand

  • Customer satisfaction is now affected by the amount of time they spend in the store

Changed files in this update

Depot 3432531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link