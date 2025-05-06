Fixed issues that may prevent saved games from loading

Fixed an issue that would cause save files not to actually save the data, even though it appeared to do so

Can layoff multiple times draining money

Cant layoff after sending home

Turning the audio settings down all the way will not mute correctly

Fixed an issue that caused the stocker to become stuck if their restock location became invalid

Fixed a bug that caused Employee AI to try to walk in unwalkable areas (like through walls)

Fixed an issue that caused employee AI to walk sporadically after a period of time, which became more noticeable while fast forwarding

Fixed an issue that caused produce items in cases to look like tomatoes after loading a saved game

Increased angular drag of loose items to reduce spinning

The Garbage Bags from the Tutorial will no longer spawn when you load a saved game that already has removed the bags

Fixed an issue that would not allow the Utility Cart to be available to Stockers upon Loading a saved game