Bugs Fixes:
-
Fixed issues that may prevent saved games from loading
-
Fixed an issue that would cause save files not to actually save the data, even though it appeared to do so
-
Can layoff multiple times draining money
-
Cant layoff after sending home
-
Turning the audio settings down all the way will not mute correctly
-
Fixed an issue that caused the stocker to become stuck if their restock location became invalid
-
Fixed a bug that caused Employee AI to try to walk in unwalkable areas (like through walls)
-
Fixed an issue that caused employee AI to walk sporadically after a period of time, which became more noticeable while fast forwarding
-
Fixed an issue that caused produce items in cases to look like tomatoes after loading a saved game
-
Increased angular drag of loose items to reduce spinning
-
The Garbage Bags from the Tutorial will no longer spawn when you load a saved game that already has removed the bags
-
Fixed an issue that would not allow the Utility Cart to be available to Stockers upon Loading a saved game
-
You can now jump in the Cold Storage Room
Balancing:
-
Doubled the speed a Stocker restocks items and eliminated hesitation between their actions
-
Stockers will now use the Utility Cart mor often to transport multiple cases
-
Decreased employee energy usage rate by 50%
-
Stockers will now prioritize restocking shelves with the lowest quantity
-
Reduced the total amount of items that can be held in a Shopping Basket
-
Utility Carts and Platform Carts can now be placed in the Cold Storage
Improvements:
-
Improved localization
-
Made a few of the task objects easier to understand
-
Customer satisfaction is now affected by the amount of time they spend in the store
