7 May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community


Hello, dungeon dwellers! Thank you for playing the DLC!

A new patch is now live, addressing several bugs that emerged following the expansion's release.

Patch Notes:

  • Fixed Judge Castira’s attack behavior during the second phase.

  • Resolved an issue with weapon skill icon display.

  • Fixed a bug where the hook cancellation when using a shield.

  • Chests in NG+ no longer give duplicate equipment.

  • Resolved an infinite ether gain bug involving the essence ring.

  • Fixed soul duplication exploit at the bonfire at the start of the game.

  • The achievement for defeating Mardek now unlocks in the correct location.

  • Adjusted animation and hitboxes for DLC weapons in their water form.

  • Fixed incorrect messaging related to the Demagrass boss.

  • Damage values can no longer go into the negative.

  • Certain enemy kills now properly grant rewards.

  • Fixed a soft lock that could occur after defeating Margos in NG+.

  • Added automatic save slot backup creation.
    Backups are created at 5 minute intervals for every slot. At game boot, all corrupted slots will be restored if there's a matching backup that isn't corrupt.

Found a bug?

Join our official Discord and let us know! I’ll make sure to address any remaining issues in future updates.

