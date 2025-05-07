Hello, dungeon dwellers! Thank you for playing the DLC!
A new patch is now live, addressing several bugs that emerged following the expansion's release.
Patch Notes:
-
Fixed Judge Castira’s attack behavior during the second phase.
-
Resolved an issue with weapon skill icon display.
-
Fixed a bug where the hook cancellation when using a shield.
-
Chests in NG+ no longer give duplicate equipment.
-
Resolved an infinite ether gain bug involving the essence ring.
-
Fixed soul duplication exploit at the bonfire at the start of the game.
-
The achievement for defeating Mardek now unlocks in the correct location.
-
Adjusted animation and hitboxes for DLC weapons in their water form.
-
Fixed incorrect messaging related to the Demagrass boss.
-
Damage values can no longer go into the negative.
-
Certain enemy kills now properly grant rewards.
-
Fixed a soft lock that could occur after defeating Margos in NG+.
-
Added automatic save slot backup creation.
Backups are created at 5 minute intervals for every slot. At game boot, all corrupted slots will be restored if there's a matching backup that isn't corrupt.
Found a bug?
Join our official Discord and let us know! I’ll make sure to address any remaining issues in future updates.
