

Hello, dungeon dwellers! Thank you for playing the DLC!

A new patch is now live, addressing several bugs that emerged following the expansion's release.

Patch Notes:

Fixed Judge Castira’s attack behavior during the second phase.

Resolved an issue with weapon skill icon display.

Fixed a bug where the hook cancellation when using a shield.

Chests in NG+ no longer give duplicate equipment.

Resolved an infinite ether gain bug involving the essence ring.

Fixed soul duplication exploit at the bonfire at the start of the game.

The achievement for defeating Mardek now unlocks in the correct location.

Adjusted animation and hitboxes for DLC weapons in their water form.

Fixed incorrect messaging related to the Demagrass boss.

Damage values can no longer go into the negative.

Certain enemy kills now properly grant rewards.

Fixed a soft lock that could occur after defeating Margos in NG+.